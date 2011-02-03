Elton John Says Eminem Bought Him Sex Toys For Wedding Gift

Elton John is known for his close relationship with rapper Eminem but unbeknownst to many, the rapper has a sense of humor when it comes to his openly gay friend.

As previously reported, the Detroit emcee credits John with helping him kick his addiction to prescription pain killers and says he still helps to counsel him to this day.

Now according to Sir Elton, Em rewarded him for his help in an unusual manner; by giving him sex toys as a wedding gift.

He tells Rolling Stone,

“He’s also got a great sense of humor. When David [Furnish] and I had our civil partnership, he sent us a present. In a case, on velvet cushions, were two diamond cock rings. So there’s a homophobe for you [laughs].”

He also adds that he and Eminem are so close that they call each other names.

“We call each other c*nts…He’s worked really hard at sobriety and it’s changed him so much.”

The new issue of Rolling Stone hits stands this Friday.