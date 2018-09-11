2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Gets A Haunted Makeover For Halloween ’18

Halloween lovers have another exciting activity to get into this year, thanks to 2 Chainz and his Pink Trap House. The “Big Bank” rapper recently announced his Pretty Girls Love Trap Music tourist attraction has “risen from the dead with a haunted twist.”

Tity Boi reportedly announced its ghostly return during his One Musicfest set in Atlanta. From Vibe:

“Beginning on September 21, the Grammy Award-winning artist will team with Georgia’s 13 Stories for the first ever hip-hop haunted house. Featuring some of the most iconic scenes in urban classic films of the 1980s and 1990s, OG trap figures and more, The Haunted Pink Trap House is not for the weak-willed. During the hour-long experience, attendees will tour the house in three phases. The traditional haunted house experience only takes place in the first phase. During the second and third phases, haunted-house-goers are in for a more hands-on experience. They’re respectively required to fend off killer zombies and travel through an entire maze of rooms while blindfolded.”

The haunted hip-hop attraction will end on November 11, so start planning your trip to the A pronto and get tickets here.

