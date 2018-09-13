CLOSE
T.I. ft. Meek Mill “Jefe,” G Perico “All Nighter” & More | Daily Visuals 9.12.18

T.I and Meek Mill take their talents to the south of the border and G Perico is taking it back to the 80's. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 26: Rapper Meek Mill attends his ‘Wins And Losses’ album signing at DTLR – Rhode Island Ave on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Meek Mill’s been home for a few months now and while his fans patiently await some new work from the Philadelphia hustler, today they get a trey bag’s worth of goods to hold them over until he comes through with that weight.

Linking up with the King of The South, T.I. for the visuals to “Jefe,” Meek Mill partakes in a Dia De Los Muertos themed party in Mexico where skull painted faces are a common sight and the tequila flows like Biggie in ’94.

Back on the left coast of the US G Perico looks to bring back the long gone but never forgotten Jheri curl aspect of gangsterism and isn’t afraid to go in head first for his loc’d out cause in his clip to “All Nighter.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yungeen Ace, Classified, and more.

T.I. FT MEEK MILL – “JEFE”

WYNNE – “BUZZER”

 

G PERICO – “ALL NIGHTER”

COZYWITHCURLS – “NONSTOP”

YUNGEEN ACE – “PAIN”

CLASSIFIED – “FINISH IT”

ENKAY47 – “NO SUCKA MC’S”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “DON’T PLAY ME”

TNT TEZ – “TOP”

BRANDON ROSE – “YOU AIN’T KNOW”

RAYZEN KANE – “LOVE OF MONEY”

JACKSON TURNER – “LET ME CLEAR MY THROAT”

