Kanye West Is ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ Musical Guest On Sept. 29

Kanye West will be the musical guest on the new season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Oh yeah, actor Adam Driver aka Kilo Ren of Star Wars will be the host.

The 44th season of the sketch comedy show kicks off Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 pm announced NBC yesterday (Sept. 17).

This will be West’s seventh appearance on SNL.

Recently, actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish picked up a Creative Arts Emmy for her hosting duties on SNL.

We can’t wait for the usual Trump slander. And maybe Yeezy will participate in a comedy sketch.