Young Thug ft. Gunna “Dirty Shoes,” 2 Chainz ft. Drake & Quavo “Bigger Than You” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.18

While Kanye West and, well, Kanye West has been steadily churning out new projects this summer, Young Thug’s been quietly putting out new work as well. Not nearly as much but he been grinding.

Today he continues to drop off work with a new clip for the Gunna assisted “Dirty Shoes” where Thugger brings the thunder and lightning with a touch of red light specialness. We know it sounds all over the place but watch the video and you’ll see what we mean.

2 Chainz meanwhile thinks Big and employs the “Sky’s The Limit” theme of having young versions of himself, Quavo, and Drake perform their verses for the clip to “Bigger Than You.” We would’ve preferred to see the actual artists on the same set but the video is still pretty entertaining.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from N.O.R.E., Llyod, and more.

YOUNG THUG FT. GUNNA – “DIRTY SHOES”

2 CHAINZ FT. DRAKE & QUAVO – “BIGGER THAN YOU”

N.O.R.E. – “IN THE BEGINNING”

LLYOD – “EXCITED”

LIL DURK – “NO AUTO DURK”

LOGIC – “EVERYBODY DIES”

JORJA SMITH – “ON YOUR OWN”

SAINT JHN FT. JANELLE KROLL – “LUST”

RIC WILSON – “SINNER”

FXXXXY & GUNNA – “NEED U”