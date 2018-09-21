Foxy Brown Denies Being a New York Fashion Week Scammer

Foxy Brown swears she’s not a scammer. The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to vehemently deny that she was messy and flaked on a New York Fashion Week party performance.
As we previously reported, Fox Boogie allegedly took the money and ran from a NYFW party she was supposed to perform at, but didn’t. The party in question was for designer LaQuan Smith, who put Foxy on blast and threatened legal repercussions.
Also worth noting, Foxy’s PR rep, Lizzie Grubman, quit after the incident.
But yesterday (Sept. 21), Foxy dropped a post on Instagram basically denying everything.
“I’m appalled even addressing this fictitious, “FASHION WEEK FAIRYTALE” you’ve concocted to the media!,” read one of her posts (she @’d LaQuan Smith). “As our upper echelon, BLACK SUPER HERO OF FASHION, I’m embarrassed for YOU. knowing, after literally begging us to perform; (you’d deliberately orchestrate erroneous bullshit), in a scandalous attempt to bring discord into MY INCREDIBLE COMEBACK!”
View this post on Instagram
LIES💋 @laquan_smith Messy AF! I’m appalled even addressing this fictitious, “FASHION WEEK FAIRYTALE” you’ve concocted to the media! As our upper echelon, BLACK SUPER HERO OF FASHION, I’m embarrassed for YOU. knowing, after literally begging us to perform; (you’d deliberately orchestrate erroneous bullshit), in a scandalous attempt to bring discord into MY INCREDIBLE COMEBACK! 22 YEARS, as HIP HOP’s FASHION WEEK FRONT ROW AMBASSADOR, (GALLIANO, GUCCI, DIOR, FENDI, JEREMY SCOTT, VERSACE, MC QUEEN, etc…., I LIVE THIS!💋💋 BLACK MAN!!!! Oh Yeah, I’m going there……✊🏽 IN THIS ERA of “BLACKS IN UNISON” OF ALL OUR BELOVED FASHION KINGS👑 IT’s MY OWN BLACK BROTHER, attempting to FALSELY assassinate me! Scroll to your WELCOME BACK video👉🏾praising FASHION’s KING BITCH in one breath, and the next, disgracing my name. Couldn’t possibly have thought; I’d excuse this VIOLATION! Introducing @ALEXANDERWANGNY to the fashion game, in our EPIC performance, set the BLUEPRINT…..thank you WANG!❤️ THESE PICS ARE IN THE VENUE, AFTER WAITING OUTSIDE IN THE TRUCK, FOR OVER 2 HRS, FOR THE CORRECT SIDE BOOT TO ARRIVE! We were handed a handwritten, undated, check that had been CANCELLED! Not only did I arrive at CHELSEA PIERS ON TIME, MIC in hand, but arrived at the after party as well, prepared to rock. I’ve allowed you to bask & twirl, in this fraudulent press. Purposely silenced, as we meticulously prepare for FIERCE LITIGATION! THANK YOU to all the AMAZING DESIGNERS & FASHION HOUSES, sending their bulletproof love & support!❤️ @BEVYSMITH💋 You’ve stood tall, your character speaks volumes; thank you muva!💋 @bdotdillenger36 💪🏽❤️ KING💋
Incredible comeback? Anyway, she also confirmed that she was indeed given two left boots to wear, for which Smith’s team allegedly apologized. Foxy claims she waited three hours for the proper shoe, but still arrived on time with mic in hand to perform.
View this post on Instagram
The INFAMOUS “2 LEFT BOOTS” We were given by @laquan_smith’s people!💋 Who ALL APOLOGIZED TO MY TEAM profusely!💋 (ON CAMERA!😩😏) AND, the flyer I HAD DONE to announce this EPIC performance. THIS RIGHT BOOT (pictured), DIDN’T ARRIVE TIL’ 3 HOURS LATER! AND, your BACK END funds never left your account BELOVED. LIES!💋 @wendyshow Tread Lightly!!
Foxy also mentions that the check she allegedly pilfered was cancelled.
So, doesn’t that mean that she tried to cash that check? Just saying.
—
Photo: WENN.com