RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!

Source: Rich by Rick Ross / Courtesy RICH by Rick Ross

Here’s your chance to win RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Products!

Known for his insatiable hustle, the Grammy-nominated Rick Ross has has earns props as one of the Hip-Hop game’s top style icons. Known for his well maintained beard, it only made sense that Yung Renzel create a collection of grooming products.

The Rich by Rick Ross line includes Luxury Hair & Body Wash and a Luxury Conditioner, and we’re giving both items to 8 lucky folks!

Get all the details on how to win right here: https://hiphopwired.com/sweepstakes/ and good luck!

