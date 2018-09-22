Machine Gun Kelly “LATELY,” Jay Critch “Ego” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.18

Machine Gun Kelly’s been enjoying a healthy dose of publicity thanks to his out of the blue battle with some rapper from Detroit you might’ve heard of called Eminem (we playing) and with his latest EP Binge dropping today, it really couldn’t have come at a better time.

Continuing to strike while the iron’s hot, MGK comes through with a black-and-white visual for “LATELY” in which the rapper from The Land goes through the motions and indulges in cancer sticks and liquid courage like it’s candy.

Speaking of indulging, Jay Critch and his crew roll through the night puffing on spliffs and popping bottles in his clip to “Ego.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chris Ries, OMB Peezy, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “LATELY”

JAY CRITCH – “EGO”

OMB PEEZY – “MIND OF OVERKILL”

CHRIS RIES – “ONYX”

SAINT JHN FT. JANELLE KROLL – “LUST”

MASEGO FT. SIR – “OLD AGE”

K. ROOSEVELT – “SO LONG”