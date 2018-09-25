United Nations LOL’s At Racist, Russian-Selected President Trump

Donald Trump is making America laughable again. While addressing the United Nations this morning, the assembled leaders of the free world, and people who wanted to see the speech in person, laughed at the POTUS.

Near the very start of his sure to be exposed as a batch of lies after fact-checking of a speech, Cheeto said, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

The UN General Assembly laughed out loud. Think about that.

Be clear, they were laughing at the Russian-favored POTUS, not with him.

Ain’t sh*t funny.

—

Photo: Getty