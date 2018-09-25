Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young Thug “Fetich (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 9.25.18

After dropping his latest single “Big Deal” more than a month ago it seemed like Kid Ink seemingly disappeared into the abyss but fear not for the LA rapper has reemerged.

Returning to the forefront with a new video for the aforementioned cut, Kid Ink keeps things simple by simply steaming on a blunt while flaunting buckets of frozen water that keep him cool on those hot summer nights.

Back on the South side of things, Lil Keed calls on Young Thug to enjoy some fun under the midnight sun with some gun toting females in the Spring Breakers themed clip to “Fetish (Remix).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Goldlink featuring Miguel, Emilio Rojas, and more.

KID INK – “BIG DEAL”

LIL KEED FT. YOUNG THUG – “FETISH”

GOLDLINK FT. MIGUEL – “GOT FRIENDS”

EMILIO ROJAS – “CROWN OF THORNS”

24HRS – “VSVSVS”

LIT GOTIT – “LOCO”

ARIN RAY – “OLD SCHOOL”

COUSIN STIZZ – “MADE”

NAO FT. SIR – “MAKE IT OUT ALIVE”

BLUEFACE FT. D.LOC – “2 COCCS”