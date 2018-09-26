Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter V’ Release Date, For Real This Time

Lil Wayne has announced an official release date for his long-delayed new album, Tha Carter V. That would be this Friday, September 27.

Weezy acknowledged the previous release date pump fake that left fans verklempt.

“On my birthday, I actually have something special for y’all.” says Tunechi in a 3-minute announcement video. “I will be releasing Tha Carter V on my birthday. If you don’t know when my birthday is, Wikipedia does. Wiki me b*tch.”

Mr. Carter added it’s 4 – 6 years of work, which he hopes his fans enjoy.

Peep the announcement, as well as the album cover, below.