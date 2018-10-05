You Mad Ma?: Nicki Minaj Shades Cardi B With New Merch Line [Photos]

The cat fight between Hip-Hop’s biggest female rappers continues. Nicki Minaj has taken yet another clear shot at Cardi B with her new merchandise drop.

Yesterday (October 4) the Queens native announced a new collection of gear via her Instagram account. As per High Snobiety included are two sets of backpacks, four t-shirts and two coach jackets; all with a federal security theme. While the branding falls in line with her recent Queen album she also makes light at Bardi with text that says “Nicki Stopped My Bag”.

The caption is a direct reference to Cardi’s open letter which she posted after she allegedly tossed one of her shoes at Nicki during New York Fashion Week. In the post she says “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f*** up the way I eat!”.

For sometime the two kept it respectful when speaking on one another but that all went south when Nicki was caught liking a negative social media post about Cardi’s daughter Kulture. At that moment the truce was over. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f****** off!!” she explained.

You can shop Nicki’s new merch collection here; if you care.

Photo: WENN.com