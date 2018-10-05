T.I. Comes Through With That Work on Latest Album ‘Dime Trap’ [LISTEN]

Last week T.I. let the cat out the bag when he took to Twitter with the surprise revelation that Dave Chappelle would be a part of his upcoming album, Dime Trap. Now we finally get to see (or hear rather) just how big a role this generation’s most transcendental comedian has on Tip’s project.

Coming in at 15-cuts deep, Dime Trap features some of today’s biggest names in the game including Meek Mill (“Jefe”), Young Thug (“The Weekend”), and Jeezy (“More & More”) amongst others. This will mark the 10th studio LP that the self-proclaimed King of The South will have completed in his illustrious career and according to him his most personal yet.

Check out Dime Trap below and let us know if T.I.’s latest offering is as potent as you had hoped for.

Photo: Bernard Smalls