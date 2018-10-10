French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele ft. No Malice “Grace Of God” & More | Daily Visuals 10.9.18

French Montana went from being all over the place to sporadically dropping new material here and there but regardless of how consistent he is when he does drop something people pay attention.

Today the Bronx rapper jumps back on the scene with the long awaited visual to the Drake assisted “No Stylist” where the two floss their lavish lifestyle from the block to the private fashion shows. Dope to see Slick Rick still stylin’ on them by the way.

Former Clipse No Malice meanwhile continues to spread the word of the Lord with hopes of converting heathens into God fearing apostles in Mark Steele’s clip to “Grace Of God.” We wonder what’s his views on Jesus Malverde a.k.a. the patron saint of drug smugglers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mahalia, Torae and Praise, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. DRAKE – “NO STYLIST”

MARK STEELE FT. NO MALICE – “GRACE OF GOD”

MAHALIA – “SURPRISE ME”

TORAE & PRAISE – “TAKE NOTES”

NINATHEELITE – “RIDE”

TURK PAPI – “FEEL IT IN THE AIR REMIX”