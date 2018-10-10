Cardi B Addresses NYFW Beef With Nicki Minaj: “She Kept It Going”

It doesn’t look like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will be BFFs anytime soon. Ahead of her amazing performance at the 2018 American Music Awards, the “I Like It” rapper opened up about her beef with the Head Barb in Charge.

As we all know, Cardi B wanted all the smoke with Minaj at New York Fashion Week. When she originally addressed her issue, it was via Instagram—she said she was tired of the rapper cosigning comments about her being a bad mother and more.

Now, she tells W Magazine, “For a while now, she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

She also talked about accusations that she attacked two bartenders over her husband, Offset, at a Queens strip club.

“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude,” she said. “I don’t have no proof . . . We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone.” “I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away,” she added.

Cardi B is due in court later this month, so stay tuned.

Photo: Splash News