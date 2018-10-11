The Beast Is Loose In New ‘Glass’ Trailer [Video]

Who would have ever thought M. Night Shyamalan movies would again be this highly anticipated? In the new trailer for Glass, the Beast is loose, David Dunn is itching to stop him and Mr. Glass is trying to finesse everyone.

By now you’re aware that Split, where James McAvoy played Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man suffering from multiple personalities including one which is legit super-powered, ended up being in the same universe as Unbreakable. In the latter, Samuel L. Jackson’s character Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass is a brittle but brilliant villain to Bruce Willis aka David Dunn, a man who comes to the revelation that he is a low key superhero.

And now, we have a foolhardy psychiatrist thinking she can contain all three of the aforementioned characters in one facility. Yeah, good look with that.

Glass is in theaters January 18, 2019. Watch the new trailer below.