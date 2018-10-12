Wu-Tang Clan Will Have Their Biopic Streamed On Hulu

With all the Hip-Hop biopics that’s been dropping for the past few years it was only a matter of time before Shaolin’s finest got their turn to televise their story.

According to Variety the Hulu has ordered a 10-episode scripted series called Wu-Tang: An American Saga which will detail the rise to fame of the 9 member rap group that changed the game in the mid 90’s. Inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu,” the series will be written, and executive produced by 2018 Superfly writer Alex Tse and none other than Prince Raheem a.k.a. The RZA. Not to be left out, OG Wu-Tang members will also be involved in the series as Method Man will executive produce while Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and even the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers.

Speaking to Variety, The RZA expressed his excitement for the project while reminding everyone that Wu-Tang is for the kids.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” said The RZA. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.’”

No word yet on when Wu-Tang fans will be able to see their beloved Hip-Hop group rise to prominence but best believe this series will surely lead to a spike in Hulu subscriptions.