Andre 3000 & Robert Pattison Venture Through Space In ‘High Life’ Trailer [Video]

After the tween phenomenon that was the Twilight saga it seemed like Robert Pattinson’s star was destined to shine for decades to come. Unfortunately for him that wasn’t exactly the case and since the Twilight series came to and end he’s been doing God knows what.

But now it appears that he’s prepared to make a comeback in the new sci-fi thriller, High Life. Starring Pattinson and everyone’s favorite ATLien, Andre 3000, the film centers around a group of convicts who are on a space voyage to a black hole with the hope of freedom once they complete the mission. But until they reach their destination it seems like the convicts in question are going to be participating in some freaky sexual experiences in the mean time. Andre meanwhile seems to be enjoying some gardening while everyone else is getting dug out.

Check out the trailer for the erotic sci-fi flick below and let us know if you’ll be checking for High Life when it drops in the US next year.