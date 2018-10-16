Quavo Addresses Alleged Lil Peep Diss on “Big Bro”

Just last week Quavo released his highly anticipated solo debut album Quavo Huncho and immediately upon it’s release rabbit eared fans began speculating that the Migos rapper was subliminally talking about deceased rapper Lil Peep on “Big Bro.”
The lyrics that caught the attention of many fans were as follows:
““Is you with me or against me? / I’m a OG now so you need me / Think you poppin’ Xanax bars, but it’s Fentanyl / Think you’re livin’ life like rockstars but you’re dead now.”
Naturally Lil Peep fans were upset about the lines and took to social media to voice their disgust over what they felt were disrespectful bars. Even Lil Peep’s producer Smokeasac felt a ways about Quavo’s lines and took to Twitter to call him out.
Feeling the pressure to speak on the situation, Quavo took to Twitter himself to not only deny that he was talking about the deceased rapper but also praise him as a “Rockstar” in his own right.
After releasing his statement, Smokeasac expressed his appreciation and love for Quavo for clearing up the situation.
Glad to see that Quavo wouldn’t go that low on anyone who isn’t around to defend themselves. Now back to our regularly scheduled programming.