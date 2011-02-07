50 Cent Makes History Going 8X Platinum

50 Cent Makes Rap History with 8 Times Platinum Album

It’s no secret how 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ mission turned out for the Queens-bred millionaire, but recently the debut album that received critical acclaim, also reached the 8 times platinum mark.



Back in February of 2003, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, selling 872,000 copies in its first week and ending up at 6 million sold that same year.

Fif has never been able to match those numbers again but he can boast that he now has the fourth best-selling rap album ever with that first release.

He is still behind his labelhead Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP with 10,341,000 sales and The Eminem Show at 9,928,000 copies sold. Nelly’s Country Grammar is third on the list with 8,489,000 units moved.

50 has gone on to do multiple films, lucrative business ventures and is in the studio working on his fifth album, Black Magic due out this summer.



