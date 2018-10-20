Hypebeast Alert: Balenciaga Sued By Little Trees Air Fresheners Company For Ripping Off Design

Balenciaga is, without doubt, one of the top fashion brands in the world, introducing style trends in recent years at the streetwear level and beyond. The Spanish company is facing a lawsuit from the parent company of the Little Tree car fresheners after Balenciaga crafted a key-ring version of the rearview mirror smell-goods with their logo.

Car-Freshner Corporation — which owns the rights to Little Trees Air Fresheners — claims Balenciaga is selling leather key rings that look almost identical to its signature product.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Little Trees claims it snagged the trademark back in 1952 and its Little Trees are so famous and popular big companies have licensed them … including Buffalo Wild Wings, Discover Financial Services, Kia Motors and Capital One.

But, Little Trees says Balenciaga never asked for permission and started selling copycats last month at its NYC store and at Neiman Marcus. Little Trees says Balenciaga was so brazen it went as far as copying the specific colors associated with the most popular scents.

Car-Freshner Corporation is asking in the lawsuit wants Balenciaga to hand over profits made from the key-ring, which sell at a whopping $275 a pop in comparison to the $3 price of Little Trees at your local gas station or corner store.

This isn’t the first time Balenciaga has been called out for biting as Swizz Beatz did the same last year, claiming the company copied the Ruff Ryders logo.

