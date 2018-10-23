Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Being A Sneakerhead, Shows Off His Collection [Video]

In just a few short years Odell Beckham Jr. went from rookie wide receiver to one of the biggest stars in the NFL and though he has a polarizing personality to some he’s become a fan favorite to many.

Naturally Nike jumped all over his ascending star and blessed him with a 5-year $29 million contract to ensure they’re a part of his growing celebrity. As part of his web series I Am More: OBJ, the New York Giant’s primary wide receiver opens up about why his signature sneaker line means so much to him and lets viewers into his closet to peep his massive sneaker collection.

“I never really wore anything else but Nike and Jordan’s, “OBJ confesses. “That’s who I rock with, that’s who I’ve always rocked with. It’s always been about the swoosh. Swoosh life man, that’s what it is.” We totally understand where he’s coming from but as Hip-Hop heads we’re wondering if he ever owned a pair of shell toe adidas or nah.

Check out Odell Beckham Jr. talk about the significance of having his own sneaker line below and peep the sneaker factory he calls his closet but remember not to hate the player, hate the refs who hand over the sneaker game to celebrities for free.