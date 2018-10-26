Chuck D Calls Donald Trump “KING DEVIL” In Twitter Post Condemning Attacks on Immigrants

It’s great to see that after all these decades Public Enemy’s Chuck D has still got that power fighting spirit in him.

Last night the OG Hip-Hop icon took to Twitter to call out Donald Trump and even referred to him as “THE KING DEVIL” for considering closing the southern border to immigrant families trying to escape the poverty and violence that plagues their Central American countries.

THIS IS THE DEVIL. Anyway you frame it. HE IS THE KING DEVIL. IF you voted for HIM you wear that badge too. Trump Considers Closing Southern Border to Migrants – The New York Times https://t.co/lb3v8crhMT — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 26, 2018

This shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with Chuck D’s criticism of the divider-in-chief in the past. And he will almost certainly continue to do so in the future.

Donald Trump meanwhile hasn’t just made it a point to demonize people who live to the south of the border, he’s made it his rallying cry and uses it to galvanize his base. Now that he’s confirmed that he is indeed a “nationalist” (a.k.a. neo nazi to most), you can expect him to go even harder on his campaign of hate to appease his white nationalist base. Compassion be damned.

To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Luckily there are more people with empathy in their hearts than not. But unfortunately, the elected officials of a particular political party aren’t them. Now it’s up to those with actual hearts to get out and vote come November 6 to ensure American democracy prevails and Amerikkkan autocracy fails.