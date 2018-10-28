Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Tyronn Lue After 0-6 Start

You knew Tyronn Lue’s fate was sealed the moment LeBron James announced he was going to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired the head coach after the team’s 0-6 start to the new NBA season.
Damn.
Assistant Coach Larry Drew will take over on an interim basis.
Lue, and the Cavs players, were informed of the decision this morning (Oct. 28). Word is Lue and the Cav’s General Manager, Koby Altman, who did the firing, were bumping heads.
According to The Athletic, Altman wanted to go young, while Lue wanted to play vets. Despite a 128-83 career record as a coach, and winning a chip in 2016, Lue is out.
Considering how this is being handled, expect more drama.
