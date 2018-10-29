New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot & Killed Outside Waffle House

Rapper Young Greatness, born Theodore Jones, was shot and killed outside a Waffle House in his New Orleans hometown early Monday morning (Oct. 29). He was only 34.

Reports WWL-TV:

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect and motive.

Jones was born in New Orleans, but moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina. He signed with Cash Money records in 2017 after releasing the single “Moolah” in 2016 under the Quality Control label.

Rest in power Young Greatness.

R.i.P young greatness — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) October 29, 2018

Family members identify Theodore Jones, known by his rap name #YoungGreatness, as the victim of an overnight shooting. @HeathAllenWDSU spoke with Jones’ mother, Jeanine Rose. She says, “It’s too many mothers making slow walks to sad tombs.” @wdsu pic.twitter.com/5MZZ6E2eXC — Kweilyn Murphy (@KweilynWDSU) October 29, 2018

Photo: Getty