Ja Rule To Be Sentenced Today

Rapper Ja Rule will be officially sentenced today for his 2007 handgun case.

Ja whose real name is Jeffery Atkins is scheduled to appear in court today to learn what day he must surrender to authorities to start serving his two-year bid after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon last December.

In January, the 34-year-old rapper, said that his album The Renaissance Project, would be released before he starts his prison sentence.

“Damn, some of u act like 18 months is forever,” Ja Rule tweeted downplaying his prison time, shortly after learning the length of his sentence.

“It aint Hard to tell who the snitches are!!!…Renaissance Project will be dropping before I go in.”

The former Murder Inc hit man was also able to finish filming in a faith-based movie he is starring in titled, I’m In Love With A Church Girl, schedule for release some time this year.

