Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Has $43K In Credit Card Debt

Pay your credit card bills, stop hustling backwards.

Source: Sebastian Telfair of the Boston Celtics Gotham Magazine celebrates Philippe restaurant’s new partnership with top N.B.A players at a private party. Featuring: Sebastian Telfair of the Boston Celtics Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 14 Aug 2006 Credit: PNP / WENN

Sebastian Telfair is in the hole. The former NBA guard reportedly owes $43,000 in credit card debt. 

American Express wants its dough.

Per TMZ Sports, the former first round draft pick didn’t pay a $43,051.69 bill, and now AmEx is suing.

The amount should technically be chump since despite never developing into a superstar, Telfair made $19M across a 10-year career.

However, Telfair’s bigger struggle of the moment is the illegal possession of weapons and weed charges he’s facing right. After his arrest in June 2017—he got bagged in an illegally parked car—he’s facing 15 years in the bing if convicted.

It’s past time to tighten up.

