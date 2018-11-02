Wesley Snipes Ordered To Pay Uncle Sam $9M, Damn!

Uncle Sam wants his coins and he doesn’t care who you are. Case in point, Wesley Snipes has been ordered to pay the IRS $9 million.

As for silver linings, at least The Blade star isn’t paying $23.5 million.

Reports the Blast:

After a prolonged back and forth between the “Blade” star and the IRS, his $23.5 million tax debt was reduced to a little over $9.5 million. Snipes then offered to pay up $850,000 to settle the debt but the IRS rejected the offer.

Snipes later filed a petition asking the tax court to overturn the decision and a judge handed down a ruling on Thursday in favor of the IRS.

In making her decision, U.S. Tax Court Judge Kathleen Kerrigan said, “Given the disparity between petitioner’s $842,061 OIC [offer-in-compromise] and the settlement officer’s calculation of $9,581,027 as his RCP [reasonable collection potential], as well as petitioner’s inability to credibly document his assets, the settlement officer and her manager had ample justification to reject the offer.”

The judge also concluded that paying the $9.5 million would not leave Snipes in economic hardship.

Expect Wesley Snipes, who spent 3 years in prison starting in 2008 for failure to file tax returns, to be in a whole lot more movies soon.

Another Blade sequel on deck? Also, if you’re online just say this is unfortunate and keep it moving. You don’t want the smoke with Wesley Snipes on these Internets.

—

Photo: WENN.com