Migos, Ludacris, Metro Boomin & More To Head Line EA Sports’ Welcome To Atlanta Music Fest

If you’re still disappointed about Maroon 5 being selected to perform at Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show this year, don’t worry EA Sports got you.

Today (Nov 5) the video game studio behind the Madden franchise announced the Welcome To Atlanta Music Bowl which will feature Atlanta Hip-Hop acts many fans were hoping would perform in the first place. The three-day event kicks off on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and closes out Super Bowl eve February 2. ATL legend Ludacris will get things started plus there will be a Quality Control Music showcase featuring artist Migos, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin will hit the stage with a special guest and Lil Jon will provide a special DJ set.

EA is calling the event a “celebration of Atlanta’s music culture” and will announce other performers from Atlanta of course in the weeks leading up to the show. On top great music, attendees will also have the opportunity to play EA Sports latest titles such as NBA Live 19, NHL 19, FIFA 19 and of course Madden NFL 19. The Welcome Atlanta Super Bowl Music Fest is expected to draw nearly 45,000 fans. Tickets go on sale November 9th and can be purchased here.

Hey, we just hope they will be streaming this event somewhere so we can throw some bows with everyone in attendance.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty