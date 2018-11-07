Nevada Elects Dead Pimp Dennis Hof To State Assembly

The late brothel owner Dennis Hof might be looking down, or looking up depending on things, at this past election cycle wondering how in the world did he pull off his Election Day win. Hof was elected to the Nevada state assembly Tuesday night (Nov. 6) in a Republican district he was overwhelmingly favored to win despite having died in the middle of October.

The Hill reports:

Hof defeated Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in Nevada’s deep-red Assembly District 36, which President Trump won in 2016 with 68 percent support.

The Nevada Republican died on Oct. 16 at the age of 72 following a weekend of parties to celebrate his birthday. No foul play is suspected but it could be several weeks before there is an official cause of death.

Best known for owning seven legally-run brothels in the state of Nevada, Hof also previously starred in the HBO show “Cathouse.”

Hof’s name still appeared on the ballot because it was too late to change the ones that had already been printed and mailed before Election Day.

Officials in the county will name another Republican candidate to take the seat that went to Hof.

Photo: Getty