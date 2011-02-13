Chris Brown Performs On Saturday Night Live [Video]

Chris Brown was the special musical performance on last night’s Saturday Night Live.

Performing two songs off the new album “F.A.M.E,” Chris Brown wowed the audience with his pop dance song “Yeah 3x” before taking it slow on his smooth R&B track “No BullShyte.”

Although critics still have smart remarks on whether or not Chris Brown deserved to be on SNL, what do you think?

Peep the videos below to see Chris performing.

Chris Brown – “Yeah 3X”

Chris Brown – “No BullShyte”