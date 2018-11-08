CLOSE
The Diplomats “Sauce Boyz,” Jay Critch ft. Fabolous & French Montana “Try It” & More | Daily Visuals 11.7.18

Dip Set is back in business and Jay Critch gets turnt up with Fabolous and French Montana. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Dipset, Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival at the Barclays Center Featuring: Dipset Where: Brooklyn, New York, United States When: 20 Sep 2014 Credit: WENN.com

It’s been a long time coming but The Diplomats have finally reunited and dropped their first group visual in, well, in months but still it feels way longer than that.

Now for their new visual to “Sauce Boyz,” the Harlem representatives pop bottles and celebrate their reunion while using a pocket full of quarters at the Laundromat to clean up thousands of dollars.

Back in the club Jay Critch pops bottles of his own and is joined by Fabolous, French Montana and a bevy of thick and thirsty women for his clip to “Try It.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Swizz Beatz and French Montana, Styles P featuring Whispers, and more.

THE DIPLOMATS – “SAUCE BOYZ”

JAY CRITCH FT. FABOLOUS & FRENCH MONTANA – “TRY IT”

SWIZZ BEATZ & FRENCH MONTANA – “SWIZZMONTANA”

STYLES P FT. WHISPERS – “WELFARE”

LIL DURK – “NEIGHBORHOOD HERO”

DOM KENNEDY FT. RAY WRIGHT – “CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS”

ARIN RAY – “DAMN”

POWMINDSET – “KEY”

