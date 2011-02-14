Drake, Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne Celebrate At Cash Money Pre-Grammy Party [Photos]

Before hitting last night’s Grammy Awards, Lil Wayne and his Cash Money arm took over L.A.’s ‘The Lot’ nightclub which was transformed into a high end bank vault with gold carpet and pillows in the shape of money bags.

The entire Young Money/Cash Money family was in attendance including Drake and Nicki Minaj who were presented with plaques for their platinum selling albums.

Cash Money artists Jay Sean and rocker Kevin Rudolf also took to the stage before Wayne himself took over with an impromptu performance with DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes.

Nicki Minaj presented at last night’s Grammys, while Drake was snubbed for “Best New Artist” by jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding.

Check out photos of Cash Money’s pre-Grammy bash below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »