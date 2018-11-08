Crazy Eyed Keke Wyatt Got Her A Real One, Calls Her Ex “Toxic”

Keke Wyatt will forever be immortalized for giving her ex-husband Michael Ford the most epic of side eyes. The R&B singer has now moved on and says her new husband is a huge upgrade from Ford.

TMZ reports:

Keke, who once starred on “R&B Divas: Atlanta,” is in a way better place now, telling us her new hubby is way better than the man who divorced her when she was pregnant and had another child fighting cancer at the same time.

Keke and Zachariah Darring tied the knot last month in Indianapolis, and Keke tells us he’s got her back forever, unlike her ex, Michael Ford, who she bashes as “toxic” and full of himself.

Ford filed for divorce from Wyatt last year while she was eight months pregnant. During the fallout, folks on Twitter defended Wyatt and Ford at length, with both sides insinuating they were in a deeply toxic relationship.

The outlet also added that one of Wyatt’s children that were diagnosed for cancer is now free of the disease.

Photo: WENN