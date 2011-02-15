Lil Wayne And Eminem Announced As Headliners For Bonnaroo 2011 [Full List]

Bonnaroo just announced its 2011 lineup, and Hip-Hop will be there in a big way.

Celebrating the festival’s 10th anniversary, Bonnaroo has recruited Eminem, Arcade Fire, Widespread Panic, The Black Keys and Buffalo Springfield to headline this year’s event.

Bonnaroo, which will take place in Manchester, Tenn. on Jun. 9-12, will feature performances by My Morning Jacket, Lil Wayne, String Cheese Incident, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Mumford & Sons, The Strokes, The Decemberists, Ray Lamontagne, Bassnectar, Iron & Wine, Girl Talk, Primus.

Dr. John and The Original Meters performing Desitively Bonnaroo, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Pretty Lights, Florence + the Machine, Explosions in the Sky, STS9, Gogol Bordello, Beirut, Big Boi, Scissor Sisters, Gregg Allman, Ratatat, Robyn, Warren Haynes Band and Deerhunter.

Farther down the billing, this year’s lineup will also include Opeth, Atmosphere, Old Crow Medicine Show, Bootsy Collins & the Funk University, Wiz Khalifa, Matt & Kim, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, The Del McCoury Band and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, Chiddy Bang, Javanotti, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers.

Loretta Lynn, Cold War Kids, The Walkmen, Devotchka, Wanda Jackson, Neon Trees, Portugal. The Man, Sleigh Bells, Amos Lee, Best Coast, Dãm-Funk, The Sword, The Drums, The Black Angels, School of Seven Bells, J. Cole, Nicole Atkins & the Black Sea, Wavves, !!!, Junip, Freelance Whales, Justin Townes Earle, Ryan Bingham, Deer Tick, Band of Skulls, Sharon Van Etten, Abigail Washburn, Omar Souleyman.

Twin Shadow, Kylesa, Man Man, The Low Anthem, Alberta Cross, Railroad Earth, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Smith Westerns, The Head and the Heart, Karen Elson, Beats Antique, 22-20s, Phosphorescent, Clare MaGuire, Hayes Carll and more to be announced.

