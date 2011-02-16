50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine Make Amends

50 Cent Makes Up With Jimmy Iovine



After venting on Twitter yesterday about his perceived misunderstanding with Dr. Dre and Interscope chairman Jimmy Iovine, rap mogul 50 Cent is now claiming him and Jim are back seeing eye to eye.

According to 50 the record label head and Dre were upset with him for his new line of headphones “Sleek By 50” which are direct competition to their popular “Beats By Dre.”

The Queens rapper Tweeted this late last night,

“Jimmies not mad at me any more we kicked it. I just have to talk to DRE now.”

Fif then posted this picture of him and the Interscope co-founder.

Will Dre follow suit? We’ll keep you posted.