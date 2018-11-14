Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping Alleged King Of New York Tekashi69

The police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping of rapper Tekashi69. The self-proclaimed King of New York was pistol-whipped and forcibly removed from his own crib back in July.

TMZ reports that Anthony Jamel Ellison was arrested by federal agents last week. Reportedly, Ellison was indicted by a grand jury 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery, 1 count of obstructing commerce by robbery and 1 count of carrying a firearm to commit a crime.

Ellison, who has plead not guilty to all the charges, got picked up Nov. 6 and he is still in custody in Manhattan.

During the alleged incident, 6ix9ine was removed from his SUV, pistol-whipped and taken to his Brooklyn home where he was forcibly liberated of $750K in jewelry and over $15K in cash.

Tekashi managed to escape his captors but reportedly was not cooperative as the authorities began to investigate.

As many predicted, must have known his abductor. Ellison reportedly was part of the rapper’s management team before he blew up.

It be your own people.

Photo: Getty