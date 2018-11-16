CLOSE
You Care: King Of New York* Tekashi69 Fires Entire Team, Kidnapped By His Own Homie?

*self-proclaimed

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi69 continues to excel at embracing the struggle. The Brooklyn rapper has reportedly fired his entire team.

His U.S. tour is a wrap, too.

We’ll let TMZ cover the details:

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday and said he no longer has a manager, booking agent or publicist. He’s crystal clear about this … “I fired everybody.” What’s more … Tekashi says his American tour is also done. He had shows lined up in Texas, New York and Florida, but that’s now over.

6ix9ine also fired off a warning to venues … beware of any agents booking him unless he says so himself. In true Hollywood fashion … Tekashi ends the video by pimping his album, which drops next week.

So there you have it.

Could it be that Tekashi69 made this decision after it became public knowledge that one of the guys who pistol-whipped and kidnapped him was a former team member who felt he got shorted?

Photo: Getty

 

 

