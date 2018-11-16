Nas, Lil Wayne, & Kendrick Lamar Headline Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Creed II’ Soundtrack [Listen]

We’re less than a week away from finding out whether or not Adonis Creed will be able to put the love on Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor, and avenge his father’s death in Creed II, but until then we’ll just have to enjoy the film’s star studded soundtrack.

Curated by none other than Mike WiLL Made-It, Creed II: The Album boasters some of Hip-Hop’s heaviest weights such as Kendrick Lamar in “The Mantra,” Nas and Rick Ross on “Check,” and Lil Wayne with the intro “Amen.” And that’s just a few names you’d be familiar with. The soundtrack also features new material from J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Vince Staples just to name a few.

So what are you waiting for? Kick off your weekend with some Creed II tunes below and let us know if any of these cuts is the 2018 “Eye of The Tiger.”