Self-Proclaimed King of NY Tekashi69 Arrested On Racketeering Charges

The struggle continues. Tekashi69 and his ex-manager have been arrested on racketeering charges.

According to TMZ, the Brooklyn rapper is most definitely going to the bing since these are federal charges.

Reportedly, Tekashi, the manager he just fired and two other associates are in federal custody. Last night (Nov 18), 6ix9ine as well as his ex-manager Shottie, got picked up by ATF agents in New York City.

Four men were detained in total and all of them are looking at racketeering and firearms charges. Their arrests were a joint operation by the ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security.

Tekashi is already on probation, so don’t expect the “Gummo” rapper to get bail.

This story is developing.

—

Photo: Getty