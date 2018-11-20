Kim Porter Will Be Laid To Rest This Weekend In Georgia

Friends, family, and fans were shocked when news of Kim Porter’s sudden death became public. The late model and dedicated mother was found dead in her L.A. home last Thursday and this weekend, she will reportedly be laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, GA.

From TMZ:

“Sources close to Diddy tell us Kim’s funeral will be held Saturday in Columbus, Georgia. Porter grew up in Columbus, and graduated from Columbus High in 1988. It’s also the same place her mom, Sarah, was buried in 2014. Our sources say Friday night, Kim’s friends and family will gather in town for a dinner. The funeral will be held the following day and the family is currently planning some event for Sunday.”

It seems Diddy will spare no expense to lay the mother of his children to rest:

“As for the funeral … we’re told Diddy wants an extravagant ceremony. Our sources say he’s talking about Kim’s casket will travel by carriage, pulled by horses. Celebrity Pastor T.D. Jakes will conduct the service,” TMZ reports.

According to the site, Porter got sick with the flu recently and complained that she didn’t feel well the night before she passed. We are keeping her loved ones in our prayers as we wait on the official cause of death. May she rest in peace.

