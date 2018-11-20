The Hypebeasts Have Spoken: SUPREME Is Most Powerful Logo In The World

Streetwear is more powerful than most understand. SUPREME is now world’s most recognizable fashion brand.

As per Hypebeast Lyst has released a new report that details the most powerful logos in the fashion world. The Lyst Index compiled data from their five million shoppers to determine which logo driven brand has the most star power. To the surprise of many SUPREME sits atop the rankings.

While their number one slot was unexpected the New York City based company has been flourishing for sometime. In October they were valued at one billion dollars thus selling a 50% stake to an equity company for a whopping 500 million dollars.

Champion, FILA, Prada and Fendi round out the top five. Lyst also detailed the top 10 hottest fashion trends and top 5 most sought after items. You can see the lists below.

Most Powerful Logos

1. Supreme

2. Champion

3. FILA

4. Prada

5. Fendi

6. Gucci

7. Kappa

8. Versace

9. Louis Vuitton

10. CELINE

Hottest Items

1. Gucci Logo Belt

2. Off-White™ Industrial Belt

3. Fendi Logo Emblazoned Tights

4. Ganni Pink Boiler Suit

5. Realisation Par Leopard Print Skirt

Most Powerful Trends

1. Meme Fashion

2. ‘90s/‘00s

3. ‘Dad’ Fashion

4. Sport Luxe

5. Western Cowboy

6. Plastic

7. Neon

8. Artsy

9. Pre-Raphaelite Prairie

10. Sustainable

Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images