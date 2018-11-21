A$AP Rocky “Sundress,” Mic Handz ft. Sean Price “Conceit” & More | Daily Visuals 11.20.18

Just when you thought that the mannequin challenge was officially dead and gone, A$AP Rocky decided to resurrect the internet trend from a few years ago for his latest video.

In his visuals to “Sundress,” Pretty Flacko hits up the club where everyone in attendance is seemingly frozen in time and he finds himself starring down the barrel of a gun. Gunners are apparently immune from the mannequin challenge.

Sean Price fans meanwhile are in for a treat as they get to see the Hip-Hop legend living, breathing and rapping one last time in Mic Handz clip to “Conceit.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Blac Youngsta, and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “SUNDRESS”

MIC HANDZ FT. SEAN PRICE – “CONCEIT”

YOUNG BUCK – “WHERE THEY DO THAT AT”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “BULLSH*T”

VISION FT. SKYZOO – “WILL BOY”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. BRYAN HAMILTON – “HUSTLIN”

SEGURA VIUDAS FT. LION BABE – “OPEN UP TO JOIN THE CHORUS”

VANJESS – “ANOTHER LOVER”

LOCKSMITH – “CLOUDS”