50 Cent Wants No Parts Of Tekashi69 After Feds Arrest Him

You can’t say 50 Cent isn’t keeping it a buck—well, depending on your perspective. The Queens rapper took social media to cut his ties with Tekashi69, who is facing a possible life sentence after his arrest.

Ferrari took to his communications entity of choice, Instagram, to let the world know he isn’t rocking with the self-proclaimed King of New York.

“My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me 😟sh*t. The Fed’s on you fool,😕call ya momma🤷🏽‍♂️don’t put the FBI on my phone.😳positive vibes only #lecheminduroi,” was the caption of a pic of him and Tekashi that he shared today (Nov. 20).”

Fif was one of Tekashi’s earliest co-signers on the mainstream side. The Bushwick rapper appears on Uncle Murda’s “Get The Strap” which also features 50 and Casanova. The latter isn’t feeling people celebrating Tekashi’s predicament, and took to IG to say so, aggressively (see on the flip).

Then there is the whole child sex case thing that didn’t get too much attention.

Maybe 50 Cent is kidding, but his “son” certainly ain’t laughing. As of right now, Tekashi is in general population in a Brooklyn jail and he has not been granted bail.

