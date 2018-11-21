Kanye West Donating $500K To California Wildfires Relief

Kanye West is helping out by opening up his wallet. Yeezy is donating $500,000 to California fire relief efforts.

The Chicago native, who had to evacuate his Hidden Hills home will reportedly make the announcement on Ellen on Wednesday (Nov. 21).

Reports TMZ:

Audience sources tell us Kim Kardashian will appear on ‘Ellen’ Wednesday and drop a massive surprise c/o her hubby. We’re told during the show, Kim and Ellen shift their focus from Kim’s new Glam Bible — from her cosmetics company — to the devastation of the wildfires.

Our sources say Kim revealed she and Kanye had a serious discussion on how they could ease the burden on those tasked with battling the inferno, and Kanye put an immediate plan into action.

We’re told Kim tells Ellen that Kanye went to Adidas and his Yeezy brand to drum up relief funds, and they were quick to raise $500,000.

Word is Kim Kardashian will present a $200,000 check to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and another $200,000 check to the California Fire Foundation. A firefighter named Michael Williams who lost his home but nevertheless continued to battle fires will be presented with a $100,000 check.

