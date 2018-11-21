Stevie J and Faith Evans Say The Notorious B.I.G. Would Approve of Their Marriage

Stevie J and Faith Evans think the late, great Notorious B.I.G. would be all good with their marriage. Debatable, but they recently made their argument.

Stevie J and Faith Evans got married in Las Vegas in July. Which besides plenty of “Say whats?” when the news broke, lead to questions of, “What would Biggie think?”

Reports Page Six:

“Listen, it’s 27 years later and I’m sure he’d be happy that she’s happy,” Stevie J said when asked by “Raq Rants” host Raquel Harper (via TMZ) how the late rap legend would feel about his widow marrying his friend.

Stevie J, who produced a number of tracks for the legendary Brooklyn rapper, and Evans, with whom he had a child, married earlier this year. The producer is also the godfather of Evans’ son with Biggie, C.J. Wallace.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star continued, “He’d be doing his thing. I just make sure that she’s good and we’re good. Long as me and her are good, and the kids are good — between us we have 10 children, so that’s a lot.”

Evans chimed in, saying Big and Stevie were in different crews anyway.

Evans, 45, said her late husband wouldn’t have minded because while he and Stevie J, 45, were pals, they weren’t part of the same crew.

“If I started dating Lil Cease or Nino [Brown] or Banger or somebody, then I would look at myself like, ‘Bitch, what are you doing?’” she said.

She also pointed out she had remarried after Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 24.

“And I had a whole ‘nother 14-year marriage between this marriage and Big,” she said, a point that appeared to visibly annoy Stevie J.

They may not have been in the same crew, but being Biggie’s son’s godfather means they were more than just associates, right? Just saying.

But hey, love conquers all.

—

Photo: Getty