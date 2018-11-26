Kyrie Irving Goes Sneaker Shopping [VIDEO]

Kyrie Irving linked up with Complex at Concepts in Cambridge, Massachusetts to go sneaker shopping. The Celtics point guard was extra humble when discussing his Nike signature sneakers and how he remains relatable to his fans.

Extra props to Kyrie fighting to keep his shoes affordable.

“It’s a fight every single time,” said Kyrie of his shoe’s relatively low price point. “I’m so adamant making sure it’s affordable for everyone every single time. At the same time having some heat in some shoes, it will raise the price point up after the sale, which I’m appreciative of. The only person we saw doing something like that was Mike.”

Watch below just to peep how an ollie and a rock prevented Kyrie from ever becoming a skater for real for real as well as the numerous times he bigs up his pops.