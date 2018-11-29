Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in the same video but it since her boo Tekashi 6ix9ine might be doing a bid for the next few decades, she went back and reconnected with her OG pint sized rapper for a limited time engagement.

For her visuals to “Good Form,” Nicki and a team of twerking half-naked superwomen shake what they mama – and doctors – gave ‘em while Weezy styles in a fur coat just in time for winter.

On a more artistic note K. Roosevelt plays life humble and gets to work on his numerous instruments in the split screen clip to “Feelings Don’t Change.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mykele Deville featuring Daryn Alexus, Big Baby Scumbag, and more.

NICKI MINAJ FT. LIL WAYNE – “GOOD FORM”

K. ROOSEVELT – “FEELINGS DON’T CHANGE”

MYKELE DEVILLE FT. DARYN ALEXUS – “TYPE LOVE”

YOUNG SCOOTER FT. GUNNA & TUNG BANS – “NEW HUNNIDS”

BIG BABY SCUMBAG – “MAJOR PAYNE”

TRAP MANNY – “RELENTLESS”

LUH SOLDIER – “OUT THE MUD”