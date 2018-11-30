A$AP Bari Arrested in Pennsylvania With All The Weed

A$AP Bari was arrested in Pennsylvania after cops pulled him over with all the weed. The A$AP Mob-affiliated designed bailed after being charged with two felonies.

The fashion designer was arrested Thursday in Palmer Township, PA and hit with 2 counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs … according to law enforcement sources. It’s unclear what drugs he was allegedly slinging.

A$AP’s also been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked at the Northampton County Prison and bail was set at $25k. He was released after bonding out.

Further details have emerged about Bari’s arrest and it’s full of struggle. Reportedly, he got pulled over in a Mercedes after being spotted going the wrong direction. Of course, cops smelled weed and after further inspection found “24 circular tins of marijuana.”

After being taken into custody, the cops found 3 more tins in his underwear during a strip search.

Bari said the weed was for personal use. That’s all we got.

Last we heard from Bari, he was suing his sexual assault accuser.

