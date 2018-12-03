Cardi B AWOL From Strip Club Fade Arraignment, Judge Issues Warning

Cardi B was supposed to be arraigned today (Dec. 3) for the alleged strip club beatdown she ordered in Queens. However, the rapper wasn’t present, which caused the judge to issue the Bronx rapper a starn warning.

Reports TMZ:

Cardi’s legal team was in court Monday — without the rapper — for a hearing about the August incident. We’re told prosecutors expressed their frustration that Cardi herself was a no-show considering they’ve already given her a 6-week extension on the case … so they asked the judge to issue a bench warrant.

The judge denied the immediate request, but did issue a serious warning — Cardi must appear in court Friday morning — or there will most likely be a warrant issued.

Cardi’s defense team also revealed in court they’ve been having a tough time getting in touch with her directly — instead only communicating through Cardi’s management team — and only found out Thursday Cardi had a prior commitment that would prevent her from attending Monday’s hearing.

For those of you who care, Cardi stands accused of ordering the fades of a pair of strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi. In tangential pettiness news, the aforementioned barkeeps appeared in Nicki Minaj’s latest video.

Also, having your lawyer communicate with you via management is not optimal, ever.

You can’t make this stuff up.